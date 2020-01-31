Considering how long Fabolous and former Love & Hip Hop: New York star Emily Bustamante, or Emily B, have been together, it makes sense that he would see no need to have any bad blood with a man from Emily's past at this point—especially the man Emily's daughter, Taina Williams, calls dad. Taina, who is known for dating G Herbo, shared a sweet birthday message on Instagram for her biological dad, whose name is not widely known, on Thursday. On the photo set, which includes a throwback shot of Taina and her dad from when she was a little girl, and a more recent picture of the two of them posing together, Taina wished her dad a happy birthday. "Always daddy's little girl #twins," she wrote in the caption, and she's not wrong about the "twins" part.

Fabolous also took the opportunity to wish Taina's dad a good one, commenting on the post, "Happy Bday Head 🎈" Fab was praised in the replies for his maturity as well as for showing respect for his step-daughter's biological father. The shoutout feels somewhat reminiscent of the Lenny Kravitz-Zoe Kravitz-Jason Momoa family dynamic.

Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images

Taina recently hit up Jamaica with Lori Harvey and a gang of pals to celebrate Lori's 23rd birthday. Their girl squad was the talk of the town as they took over Instagram with their sizzling bikini shots posing in the rented mansion.