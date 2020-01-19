Lori Harvey's 23rd birthday trip to Jamaica has been the talk of the town lately. Not only did this getaway officially confirm her highly speculated relationship with Future, but it produced some sizzling content of Lori and her new It-girl squad taking Jamaica by storm as they posed in their bikinis amid the beautiful scenery. Among this crew of bad b*tches are well-known names like Normani, Jordyn Woods, Teyana Taylor, Winnie Harlow, Taina Williams, Ryan Destiny. On Wednesday, Lori gave us a teaser of an upcoming movie she'll be releasing that will feature highlights from the trip. Lori posted the trailer on Instagram crediting the contributors, including herself as "Creative Director."

While many folks have likely not stopped thinking about this "lil Birthday Trailer" ever since it dropped, Lori made sure to remind us that the full production will soon be in our possession with her most recent birthday trip photo.

"Y'all ready for the movie yet?" Lori asked her 1.9 million Instagram followers on a photo of herself accompanied by Jordyn, Taina, and their friend, Amaya Colon showing off their insane bikini bods. She was met with plenty of positive affirmations, so hopefully she'll be releasing this documentation of their lit trip ASAP. Based on the trailer, Lori's new bae Future will be featured heavily in the movie. The "Life Is Good" rapper recently expressed how thankful he is for Lori (and her beautiful figure), and it's safe to say these two cannot get enough of each other.