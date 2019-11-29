mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Fabolous Grabs Meek Mill For Highlight Track "Talk To Me Nicely" Off His New Album

Lynn Sharpe
November 29, 2019 09:43
Talk To Me Nicely
Fabolous Feat. Meek Mill

Meek is among the many impressive features Fab has tapped for his new album.


Fabolous has finally dropped his highly anticipated album Summertime Shootout 3: Coldest Summer Ever on this beautiful Black Fridayand the project boasts some exciting features. Arguably, though, Meek Mill's visit on "Talk To Me Nicely" is the highlight. The two artists have worked together in the past, but this collab is one for the books. Meek dominates the first half of the track, bursting through the vibrant beat with a stop-and-go flow on the chorus. Fab does not let himself be outshined by his musical companion, though, and his verse about wifing up his girl in Paris is the standout.

The similarity between Meek and Fabolous's voices might have you forgetting who's who, but both artists do the other justice. Both Meek and Fab lay out the standards and expectations they hold for those they surround themselves with, particularly when it comes to women. The line "keep a bad b*tch talkin' to me nicely" is all you need to know about Fab and Meek's impact. Every element, from the production, to the lyrics, to the delivery from both rappers, all compliment each other spectacularly to create an overall solid track.

Quotable Lyrics

Keep a bad bitch talkin' to me nicely
Only fuck and spend some hoes if they pricey
Make a movie on that ho, that's a Spike Lee
Feel like Fabo', think she like me

Fabolous Meek Mill Summertime Shootout 3: Coldest Summer Ever Summertime shootout 3
