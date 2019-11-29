Fabolous Drops "Summertime Shootout 3: Coldest Summer Ever" With Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch, Tory Lanez, & More

The moment the tracklist was revealed for Fabolous' new album Summertime Shootout 3: Coldest Summer Ever, we knew it would be special. With sixteen songs and features from all of the hottest rappers in the game, the Brooklyn legend has officially come through with the most recent addition to his discography.

On a loaded release night, Fabolous has what will surely be one of the most popular projects from this Black Friday. As you make your way to the stores today, Fab has you covered on playlist duties, bringing a bunch of his friends into the cut. From Meek Mill to A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Roddy Ricch, Tory Lanez, Chris Brown, Jeremih, Gucci Mane, Jacquees, and so many more, the iconic rapper really loaded Summertime Shootout 3 to the brim with good music. The album is just over an hour long, leaving us with enough material to comfortably run through it with several replays also on the horizon. All that's left to determine is our favorite song from it.

What are you feeling from Summertime Shootout 3: Coldest Summer Ever?

Tracklist:

1. Cold Summer

2. B.O.M.B.S.

3. Talk To Me Nicely (feat. Meek Mill)

4. Cap (feat. Lil Durk)

5. Gone For The Summer (feat. A Boogie wit da Hoodie)

6. Seasons Change (feat. Tory Lanez)

7. Bae Dreaming (feat. YFN Lucci)

8. My Mind (feat. Jacquees)

9. Choosy (feat. Jeremih & Davido)

10. Ooh Yea (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)

11. Options (feat. PnB Rock, Gucci Mane & 2 Chainz)

12. Insecure

13. Frenemies (feat. Josh K)

14. Time (feat. Roddy Ricch)

15. Us Vs. The World (feat. Chris Brown & Teyana Taylor)

16. Too Late (feat. Jeremih)