It was a karaoke night gone wild in Hawaii and the evening resulted in a movie star being arrested. As think pieces are written and podcasts are being held about the Oscars incident that shocked Hollywood over the weekend, Ezra Miller was reportedly enjoying time on the Big Island. Although exact details of what occurred are unclear at this time, it was reported by Hawaii News Now that The Flash actor was arrested following an incident.

The 29-year-old actor was said to have been detained yesterday (March 27) after becoming "agitated" at a bar.



Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

According to Hawaii News Now, Miller allegedly became belligerent and "yelling obscenities and he became agitated when people began singing karaoke." There was a point when Miller also allegedly "grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman who was mid-song" before attacking a man who was playing a game of darts.

The owner of the bar reportedly told Miller to "calm down several times," but they weren't successful, so the authorities were notified. Miller was taken into custody but has reportedly since paid the $500 bond and was released. The actor nor any representatives have issued a statement about the incident.

Additionally, it is unclear if Miller will face any formal charges related to this event in the future. In 2020, a video went viral showing what looked to be Miller grabbing a female fan by the throat. He was not charged in that incident.



Tristan Fewings / Stringer / Getty Images

