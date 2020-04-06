Ezra Miller is currently under fire after a viral video began to circulate this weekend, showing him allegedly placing his hand around a woman's throat and slamming her to the ground.

The actor is seen in a video, which was reportedly filmed in Reykjavik, Iceland on April 1, choking a woman and throwing her to the floor.

While this was originally believed to have been a joke, Variety has confirmed that it was part of a serious altercation at a bar.



Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

"Oh, you wanna fight? That’s what you wanna do?" asks Miller to a young woman who smiles and jokingly prepares to fight. The Flash star then grabs the woman by the throat and pushes her to the ground before the video ends. The man filming the clip intervenes before stopping the shot.

The incident reportedly took place at a bar called Prikið Kaffihús. A group of young fans had apparently been "pushy" with the film star, which ended in him getting frustrated and acting out of pocket. He was then escorted off the premises.

Ezra Miller has not commented on the situation as of this publication.

Watch the video below. We will keep you updated as further developments occur. Do you think Miller should be punished for this?

