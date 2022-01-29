Ezra Miller has a message for the Ku Klux Klan. On Thursday, January 27th, the 29-year-old shared a cryptic video to their Instagram feed, seemingly threatening members of the problematic organization's North Carolina chapter.

"Look, if y'all want to die, I suggest just killing yourselves with your own guns, okay?" they told viewers, pointing their fingers at the camera while speaking. "Otherwise, keep doing exactly what you're doing right now – and you know what I am talking about – then, you know, we'll do it for you, if that's really what you want. Talk to you soon, OK. Bye."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In the caption, The Perks of Being a Wallflower star wrote, "please disseminate (gross!) this video to all those whom it may concern. This is not a joke and even though I do recognize myself to be a clown please trust me and take this seriously."

"Let's save some [lives] now ok babies? Love you like woah," they concluded. As The Hollywood Reporter notes, it remains unclear exactly what prompted Miller to upload the video, and his rep could not be immediately reached for comment.





The New Jersey-born entertainer began trending after his rant caught the internet's attention, with many people admitting that they were taken aback by Miller's words. "Are you okay? Are you literally in danger I'm not even being sarcastic when I ask this," one user wrote in the comments

In other news, the We Need to Talk About Kevin lead stars in The Flash, which is set to arrive via Warner Brothers on November 4th – check out the trailer below.

