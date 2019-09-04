For the last few weeks now, Dallas Cowboys fans have been fearful of an Ezekiel Elliott full-season holdout. Elliott had yet to report to training camp and was waiting on a huge contract extension. As of yesterday, he still had two years left on his rookie deal and he wanted to be paid like he was the best running back in the league. This morning, it was confirmed that Elliott got his wish as he and the Cowboys agreed to a six-year, $90 million contract extension that will keep him on the team through the 2026 season, according to Adam Schefter.

This contract immediately makes Elliott the highest-paid running back in the league at $15 million per year. What's even more interesting about this deal is that he will receive $50 million guaranteed, which bodes well for a player who occupies a position with the most risk. Running back value has been brought into question as of late but regardless, Elliott got a deal that is fair for what he does.

Now that Elliott is locked in for this season, the Cowboys will have to shift their focus to Amari Cooper and Dak Prescott who are both due for some big contracts. If you're a Cowboys fan, you've got to be happy with what's gone down here.

Elliott is expected to practice with the team on Wednesday and will most likely play in the season opener on Sunday.