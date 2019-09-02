Dallas Cowboys have been on the edge of their seats over the last few weeks thanks to running back Ezekiel Elliott and his unique situation. As of right now, Elliott is refusing to report to the Cowboys until he gets a brand new contract. Elliott is one of the best running backs in the league and is the one carrying the Cowboys offense. He still has two years left on his rookie contract but wants to be paid what he thinks is a fair wage. The Cowboys have been trying to get a deal done but the two sides still seem far a part.

A new report from NFL reporter Charles Robinson suggests the two sides were actually close at one point but Elliott's sides wouldn't agree to terms on a new deal. As Robinson explains, this has left the Cowboys "frustrated" about the process especially since they are still without their star running back.

If you're a Cowboys fan, this is disheartening news considering the team also has to sign their star quarterback Dak Prescott. The team has a lot to think about moving forward and if they can't get Elliott back before the season starts, they could be in for a long 2019 campaign.

Stay tuned for all of the latest Elliott updates as we will be sure to bring them to you. If you're a Cowboys fan, this has to be nerve-wracking.