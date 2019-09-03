The Dallas Cowboys and Ezekiel Elliott's reps are reportedly eager to get a contract extension signed in the next 24 hours, paving the way for the All Pro running back to play in Week 1.

The 24-year old running back has been training in Cabo, but he flew to Dallas on Tuesday in the event that a deal gets signed he'll be ready to report immediately. Pro Football Talk reports that the two sides are closing in on a six-year, $90 million deal that will make Zeke the highest-paid running back in the league.

Elliott, who paced the NFL in rushing last season with 1,434 yards to go along with 567 receiving yards, is currently owed $3.853 million this season and $9.099 million on the fifth-year option in 2020.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones mentioned last week that he expected the team to play multiple games without Elliott, although he is now "hopeful" that Zeke will be in his helmet and pads when Dallas hosts the New York Giants this Sunday.

Per ESPN:

"Jerry Jones indicated indicated earlier Tuesday that the sides have made some progress in their contract talks with Elliott, saying that he was "hopeful" to have the running back available to play in Sunday's season opener."

According to ESPN, the two sides are "acting with a sense of urgency" in hopes that Elliott will return to the field for practice on Wednesday.