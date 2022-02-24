A verdict was handed down in the trial of the three ex-Minneapolis police officers who stood by as George Floyd was murdered. Per Associated Press, the jury found all three former Minneapolis police officers guilty of violating Floyd's rights.



Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng, and Thomas Lane were hit with federal charges for depriving George Floyd of medical care. The three officers stood by as Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on George Floyd's neck for 9 and a half minutes in 2020, leading to his death. The jury found that none of the three officers took adequate measures to prevent Floyd from dying. Thao and Lane were also hit with additional charges for failing to prevent Chauvin from killing Floyd.

Keung and Lane both stated that Chauvin was the senior officer on the scene, deferring to his expertise and experience to determine whether they should intervene. Both were on the job for only a few days before Chauvin killed Floyd. Thao told the court that he expected the other officers to provide Floyd with care because his attention was focused elsewhere at the time of the crime. All three said that they didn't intend for anyone to die.

Thao, Keung and Lane will also be facing a criminal trial later this year. However, they will be out on bail until sentencing. The severity of the charges could lead to life in prison or even the death sentence, though it's an incredibly rare occurrence. Prosecutors never stated that they're seeking the death penalty, either.

Derek Chauvin was convicted of the murder last year before facing trial for federal charges. Chauvin copped a plea deal for the federal charges he was facing.

