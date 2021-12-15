45-year-old Derek Chauvin has reversed his prior not-guilty plea on federal charges of violating the civil rights of George Floyd as part of a deal with U.S. prosecutors, BBC reports. The former police officer’s agreement means he won’t face trial in January, although it’s likely he’ll receiver a heftier prison sentence.

Currently, Chauvin is serving 22.5 years for his crimes, and prosecutors have recommended up to 300 months, or 25 years, in prison for the civil rights charges, however, because of his plea, he’ll be allowed to serve them concurrently.

The 45-year-old also plead guilty to violating the rights of a boy who was only 14 at the time of an arrest that took place back in 2007. Chauvin reportedly “held the boy, who is Black, by the throat, hit him in the head with a flashlight and held his knee on the boy's neck and upper back while he was handcuffed and not resisting.”

As you may remember, he acted in a similar manner while detaining Floyd in the spring of 2020 – the charges he faces are for depraving the late man of his rights by kneeling on his neck as he was in handcuffs, and for “failing to provide medical care” during the arrest.

The three other officers involved in the tragedy – Alexander Keund, Thomas Lane, and Tou Thao – have also been accused of violating Floyd’s civil rights, and are set to head to trial in March for state charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree man slaughter.

BBC also notes that Chauvin has been in solitary confinement in a Minnesota prison since April. Check back in with HNHH for more updates on his case later.

[Via]