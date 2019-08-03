With a new month rolling in, many streaming services, including Netflix, have taken to switching up their options for viewers, saying goodbye to a few shows and movies, but also introducing a couple of new ones for their subscribers to enjoy. As of August, HBO will say goodbye with the season finales of both their shows Euphoria and Divorce. And whilst you'll have to wait until the next season of these two fan-favorite shows, some new favs are making their comeback in the meantime, like old favorite, Succession. HBO will also introduce a slew of new original series, including The Righteous Gemstones and Our Boys. In terms of movies, the streaming service will add a few more names to their 2019 Oscars collection with Best Picture nominee The Favourite and the amazing performance from Best Actress nominee, Melissa McCarthy, in Can You Ever Forgive Me? Other popular movies from the year prior, like Aquaman, will also be available for streaming as of next month.

Perhaps the most uhh... interesting viewing experience to arrive, will be Julio Torres' upcoming comedy special My Favorite Shapes by Julio Torres. Torres is a notable master of shenanigans (and apparently, geometry enthusiast) who will make his HBO debut with the help of executive production by Fred Armisen and Lorne Michaels, in an hour-long ode to shapes, described in excruciatingly hilarious detail by Torres. Check out the trailer below, and the complete list of arrivals and departures underneath it.

Arriving:

Movies:

A Lego Brickumentary (8/1)

Aquaman (8/10)

Arizona (8/1)

Body Heat (8/1)

Boy Erased (8/2)

Brothers (8/1)

Can You Ever Forgive Me? (8/31)

Chariots of Fire (8/1)

Conviction (8/1)

Dangerous Liaisons (8/1)

Deliver Us From Eva (8/1)

Dreamer: Inspired by a True Story (8/1)

El Angel (8/2)

Fly Me to the Moon (8/1)

Getaway (8/1)

Going the Distance (8/1)

Just Like Heaven (8/1)

Marisol (8/1)

Me 3.769 (8/1)

Miss Bala (8/2)

Mortal Engines (8/24)

No me digas solterona (8/9)

Out of Africa (8/1)

Que Te Juegas (8/16)

Rio (8/1)

Search Party (8/1)

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (8/1)

The Dilemma (8/1)

The Favourite (8/3)

The Lost Boys (8/1)

The Mule (8/27)

TV:

A Black Lady Sketch Show: Season 1 (8/2)

Alternate Endings: Six New Ways to Die in America (8/14)

Entre Nos: Gina Brillion (8/16)

Farruko: En Letra de Otro (8/23)

Hard Knocks: Training Camps with the Oakland Raiders (8/6)

My Favorite Shapes by Julio Torres (8/10)

Our Boys: Season 1 (8/12)

Pico De Neblina: Season 1 (8/9)

Succession: Season 2 (8/11)

The Righteous Gemstones: Season 1 (8/18)

Leaving:

50 First Dates

Alpha and Omega 2: A Howl-iday Adventure

Alpha and Omega 4: The Legend of the Sawtoothed Cave

Alpha and Omega 5: Family Vacation

Date Night (Extended Version)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Down a Dark Hall

Geostorm

Green Zone

Ocean’s 8

Shrek 2

Sinister 2

Super Troopers 2

Tag

The Best Man

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Supremacy

The Grudge (Extended Version)

The Lego Ninjago Movie

The Mask

The Pelican Brief

The Prestige

The Wolfman

Tully