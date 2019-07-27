As we approach the final couple of months until the end of Summer, Netflix has come through to announce its updated list of programs, starting August 2019. Quite a few Netflix Originals will be premiering their new seasons, including: GLOW, Dear White People and MINDHUNTER, along with a couple of Netflix Original films such as: Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus, Sundance entry American Factory and TV special Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling (which will be based on Nickelodeon's popular and iconic animated series). Other than just Netflix Originals movies, a few major motion pictures like Rocky to Rocky V, Jupiter Ascending and Sex and the City: The Movie will also be making their way to the platform.

In terms of what will be leaving the site, some blockbuster flicks like: the Final Destination franchise, No Country for Old Men, The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy and Good Will Hunting will all be making their departure from Netflix next month - most of them by the first day of the month. A full list of all the new and extinguished TV shows and movies can be seen (in chronological order) below: