Take a look at all the changes that are going to be made to the Netflix itinerary this coming August,
As we approach the final couple of months until the end of Summer, Netflix has come through to announce its updated list of programs, starting August 2019. Quite a few Netflix Originals will be premiering their new seasons, including: GLOW, Dear White People and MINDHUNTER, along with a couple of Netflix Original films such as: Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus, Sundance entry American Factory and TV specialRocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling (which will be based on Nickelodeon's popular and iconic animated series). Other than just Netflix Originals movies, a few major motion pictures like Rocky to Rocky V, Jupiter Ascending and Sex and the City: The Movie will also be making their way to the platform.
In terms of what will be leaving the site, some blockbuster flicks like: the Final Destination franchise, No Country for Old Men, The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy and Good Will Hunting will all be making their departure from Netflix next month - most of them by the first day of the month. A full list of all the new and extinguished TV shows and movies can be seen (in chronological order) below:
COMING August 1 Are We Done Yet? Boyka: Undisputed Four Weddings and a Funeral Groundhog Day Horns Jackie Brown Jupiter Ascending Now and Then Panic Room Rocky Rocky II Rocky III Rocky IV Rocky V Sex and the City: The Movie Something’s Gotta Give The Bank Job The House Bunny The Sinner: Julian To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar Why Do Fools Fall in Love
August 2 Ask the StoryBots: Season 3 (Netflix Family) Basketball or Nothing (Netflix Original)
Dear White People: Volume 3 (Netflix Original) Derry Girls: Season 2 (Netflix Original) Otherhood (Netflix Film) She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 3 (Netflix Family)
August 4 Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 4 (Netflix Original)
August 5 Enter the Anime (Netflix Original) No Good Nick: Part 2 (Netflix Family)
August 6 Screwball Sebastian Maniscalco: Why Would You Do That
August 8 Dollar (Netflix Original) Jane The Virgin: Season 5 Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer The Naked Director (Netflix Original) Wu Assassins (Netflix Original)
August 9 Cable Girls: Season 4 (Netflix Original) The Family (Netflix Original) GLOW: Season 3 (Netflix Original) The InBESTigators (Netflix Family) iZombie: Season 5 Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling (Netflix Family) Sintonia (Netflix Original) Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales (Netflix Family) Tiny House Nation: Volume 1
August 13 Knightfall: Season 2 Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready (Netflix Original)
August 14 The 100: Season 6
August 15 Cannon Busters (Netflix Anime)
August 16 45 rpm (Netflix Original) Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez (Netflix Original) Better Than Us (Netflix Original) Diagnosis (Netflix Original) Frontera verde (Netflix Original) Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus (Netflix Family) The Little Switzerland (Netflix Film) MINDHUNTER: Season 2 (Netflix Original) QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 3 (Netflix Original) Selfless Sextuplets (Netflix Film) Super Monsters Back to School (Netflix Family) Victim Number 8 (Netflix Original)
August 17 The Punisher (2004)
August 20 Gangs of New York Simon Amstell: Set Free (Netflix Original)
August 21 American Factory (Netflix Original) Hyperdrive (Netflix Original)
August 22 Love Alarm (Netflix Original)
August 23 El Pepe: Una vida suprema (Netflix Original) HERO MASK: Part II (Netflix Anime) Rust Valley Restorers (Netflix Original)
August 27 Million Pound Menu: Season 2 (Netflix Original) Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 7 (Netflix Family)
August 29 Falling Inn Love (Netflix Film) Kardec (Netflix Film) Workin’ Moms: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
August 30 The A List (Netflix Original) CAROLE & TUESDAY (Netflix Anime) The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix Original) Droppin’ Cash: Season 2 (Netflix Original) La Grande Classe (Netflix Film) Locked Up: Season 3 Mighty Little Bheem: Season 2 (Netflix Family) Styling Hollywood (Netflix Original) True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Wild Wild Yetis (Netflix Family) Un bandido honrado (Netflix Original)
August 31 Luo Bao Bei: Season 1
LEAVING August 1 A Cinderella Story A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song Another Cinderella Story Austin Powers in Goldmember Beverly Hills Chihuahua Chuggington: Season 1-5 Death in Paradise: Season 1-7 Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas Final Destination Final Destination 2 Final Destination 3 Good Will Hunting Gosford Park Hairspray (1988) Hairspray (2007) Hot Fuzz Just Friends Legion Poltergeist Scarface Secretariat The Butterfly Effect The Butterfly Effect 2 The Da Vinci Code The Fifth Element The Final Destination The Hurt Locker The Master The Village W. World War II in Colour World War Two: 1941 and the Man of Steel: S1 Zombieland
August 2 The Founder
August 5 Mothers and Daughters Slow TV: Collection
August 6 Love, Rosie Zodiac
August 8 The Emoji Movie
August 11 No Country for Old Men
August 14 The Royals: Season 1
August 15 World War Two: 1942 and Hitler’s Soft Underbelly: Season 1