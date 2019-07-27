As we approach the final couple of months until the end of Summer, Netflix has come through to announce its updated list of programs, starting August 2019. Quite a few Netflix Originals will be premiering their new seasons, including: GLOW, Dear White People and MINDHUNTER, along with a couple of Netflix Original films such as: Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus, Sundance entry American Factory and TV special Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling (which will be based on Nickelodeon's popular and iconic animated series). Other than just Netflix Originals movies, a few major motion pictures like Rocky to Rocky V, Jupiter Ascending and Sex and the City: The Movie will also be making their way to the platform.

In terms of what will be leaving the site, some blockbuster flicks like: the Final Destination franchise, No Country for Old Men, The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy and Good Will Hunting will all be making their departure from Netflix next month - most of them by the first day of the month. A full list of all the new and extinguished TV shows and movies can be seen (in chronological order) below:

COMING
August 1
Are We Done Yet?
Boyka: Undisputed
Four Weddings and a Funeral
Groundhog Day
Horns
Jackie Brown
Jupiter Ascending
Now and Then
Panic Room
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Sex and the City: The Movie
Something’s Gotta Give
The Bank Job
The House Bunny
The Sinner: Julian
To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar
Why Do Fools Fall in Love

August 2
Ask the StoryBots: Season 3 (Netflix Family)
Basketball or Nothing (Netflix Original)

Dear White People: Volume 3 (Netflix Original)
Derry Girls: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Otherhood (Netflix Film)
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

August 4
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 4 (Netflix Original)

August 5
Enter the Anime (Netflix Original)
No Good Nick: Part 2 (Netflix Family)

August 6
Screwball
Sebastian Maniscalco: Why Would You Do That

August 8
Dollar (Netflix Original)
Jane The Virgin: Season 5
Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer
The Naked Director (Netflix Original)
Wu Assassins (Netflix Original)

August 9
Cable Girls: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
The Family (Netflix Original)
GLOW: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
The InBESTigators (Netflix Family)
iZombie: Season 5
Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling (Netflix Family)
Sintonia (Netflix Original)
Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales (Netflix Family)
Tiny House Nation: Volume 1

August 13
Knightfall: Season 2
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready (Netflix Original)

August 14
The 100: Season 6

August 15
Cannon Busters (Netflix Anime)

August 16
45 rpm (Netflix Original)
Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez (Netflix Original)
Better Than Us (Netflix Original)
Diagnosis (Netflix Original)
Frontera verde (Netflix Original)
Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus (Netflix Family)
The Little Switzerland (Netflix Film)
MINDHUNTER: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Selfless
Sextuplets (Netflix Film)
Super Monsters Back to School (Netflix Family)
Victim Number 8 (Netflix Original)

August 17
The Punisher (2004)

August 20
Gangs of New York
Simon Amstell: Set Free (Netflix Original)

August 21
American Factory (Netflix Original)
Hyperdrive (Netflix Original)

August 22
Love Alarm (Netflix Original)

August 23
El Pepe: Una vida suprema (Netflix Original)
HERO MASK: Part II (Netflix Anime)
Rust Valley Restorers (Netflix Original)

August 27
Million Pound Menu: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 7 (Netflix Family)

August 29
Falling Inn Love (Netflix Film)
Kardec (Netflix Film)
Workin’ Moms: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

August 30
The A List (Netflix Original)
CAROLE & TUESDAY (Netflix Anime)
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix Original)
Droppin’ Cash: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
La Grande Classe (Netflix Film)
Locked Up: Season 3
Mighty Little Bheem: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
Styling Hollywood (Netflix Original)
True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Wild Wild Yetis (Netflix Family)
Un bandido honrado (Netflix Original)

August 31
Luo Bao Bei: Season 1

LEAVING
August 1
A Cinderella Story
A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song
Another Cinderella Story
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Beverly Hills Chihuahua
Chuggington: Season 1-5
Death in Paradise: Season 1-7
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Final Destination
Final Destination 2
Final Destination 3
Good Will Hunting
Gosford Park
Hairspray (1988)
Hairspray (2007)
Hot Fuzz
Just Friends
Legion
Poltergeist
Scarface 
Secretariat
The Butterfly Effect
The Butterfly Effect 2
The Da Vinci Code
The Fifth Element
The Final Destination
The Hurt Locker
The Master
The Village
W.
World War II in Colour
World War Two: 1941 and the Man of Steel: S1
Zombieland

August 2
The Founder

August 5
Mothers and Daughters
Slow TV: Collection

August 6
Love, Rosie
Zodiac

August 8
The Emoji Movie

August 11
No Country for Old Men

August 14
The Royals: Season 1

August 15
World War Two: 1942 and Hitler’s Soft Underbelly: Season 1

August 16
The 40-Year-Old Virgin

August 20
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

August 21
Beautiful Creatures

August 28
Wind River

August 30
Burnt

August 31
Straw Dogs