The legal battle between Marilyn Manson and Evan Rachel Wood has taken yet another turn now that the actress is calling for YouTube to step in. Wood has been unrelenting in her accusations about her ex as she has accused him of sexual assault, abuse, and rape—allegations that Manson has repeatedly denied. In her documentary Phoenix Rising, Wood expands on her accusations and includes other women who are alleged victims of Manson, but recently, she claimed that while on the set of "Heart-Shaped Glasses (When the Heart Guides the Hand)" back in 2007, the rocker raped her during a scene.

"Of all the false claims that Evan Rachel Wood has made about Brian Warner, her imaginative retelling of the making of the 'Heart-Shaped Glasses' music video 15 years ago is the most brazen and easiest to disprove, because there were multiple witnesses," a statement from Manson's attorney read.



Randy Shropshire / Stringer / Getty Images

The statement continued: "Evan was not only fully coherent and engaged during the three-day shoot but also heavily involved in weeks of pre-production planning and days of post-production editing of the final cut. The simulated sex scene took several hours to shoot with multiple takes using different angles and several long breaks in between camera setups. Brian did not have sex with Evan on that set, and she knows that is the truth."

According to Pitchfork, Wood is now petitioning for YouTube to remove the video and the platform has issued a response via a spokesperson.

“We’re monitoring the situation closely and will take appropriate action if we determine there is a breach of our creator responsibility guidelines,” YouTube shared. Meanwhile, Manson has sued Wood for defamation and shared the court documents publicly.

