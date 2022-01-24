Evan Rachel Wood says that Marilyn Manson "essentially raped" her while filming a sex scene for the music video to the song, “Heart-Shaped Glasses." Wood discusses the incident in the new documentary Phoenix Rising, which premiered at Sundance Film Festival over the weekend.

“We had discussed a simulated sex scene, but once the cameras were rolling, he started penetrating me for real. I had never agreed to that," Woods says in the film. "I’m a professional actress, I’ve been doing this my whole life, I had never been on a set that unprofessional in my life up until this day. It was complete chaos, I did not feel safe, no one was looking after me."



Imeh Akpanudosen / Getty Images

She continued: "It was a really traumatizing experience filming the video. I didn’t know how to advocate for myself or know how to say no. I had been conditioned and trained to never talk back—to just soldier through. I felt disgusting and like I had done something shameful, and I could tell that the crew was very uncomfortable and nobody knew what to do. I was coerced into a commercial sex act under false pretenses. That’s when the first crime was committed against me and I was essentially raped on camera.”

Wood discusses other elements of her accusations of misconduct leveled at Manson throughout the film. The two had an on-and-off relationship from 2006 to 2011, during which Wood has said she was “horrifically abused."

Phoenix Rising is set to debut on HBO in March.

[Via]