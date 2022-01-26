Once again, Marilyn Manson has issued a statement denying allegations of sexual assault. The shock-rocker is at the forefront of an ongoing scandal where multiple women, including actresses like Evan Rachel Wood and Esmé Bianco, have accused him of rape, assault, and issuing threats. Wood has been vocal about her alleged interactions with her ex and even developed a documentary, Phoenix Rising, where she makes alarming allegations.

In the documentary, previewed at Sundance, Wood accused Manson of "essentially" raping her while they were on the set of one of his music videos. The actress dubbed it "traumatizing" and added that the production crew was "uncomfortable." After that soundbite went viral, Manson issued a statement via his attorney.



In Phoenix Rising, Wood reportedly said:

“We’re doing things that were not what was pitched to me. We had discussed a simulated sex scene, but once the cameras were rolling, he started penetrating me for real. I had never agreed to that. I’m a professional actress, I have been doing this my whole life, I’d never been on a set that unprofessional in my life up until this day. It was complete chaos, and I did not feel safe. No one was looking after me.”

“Of all the false claims that Evan Rachel Wood has made about Brian Warner, her imaginative retelling of the making of the 'Heart-Shaped Glasses' music video 15 years ago is the most brazen and easiest to disprove, because there were multiple witnesses," reads the statement. “Evan was not only fully coherent and engaged during the three-day shoot but also heavily involved in weeks of pre-production planning and days of post-production editing of the final cut."

“The simulated sex scene took several hours to shoot with multiple takes using different angles and several long breaks in between camera setups," it continued. “Brian did not have sex with Evan on that set, and she knows that is the truth.”

According to SPIN, Phoenix Rising will be available to the general public sometime this year.

