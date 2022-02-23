There have been several discussions about Evan Rachel Wood's controversial documentary, Phoenix Rising. The award-winning actress was once involved with shock-rocker Marilyn Manson and in recent years, she had made headlines following allegations she has made about her ex. Wood has accused Manson of sexual assault and abuse, but she isn't the only person who has come forward; according to reports, a woman who once worked for Manson, as well as Game of Thrones actress Esmé Blanco, have filed lawsuits against the musician.

Meanwhile, Wood has reportedly claimed that Manson threatened to sexually assault her son and allegedly raped her while they filmed a music video together. He has denied the accusations.

Phoenix Rising recently made its debut at the Sundance Film Festival and now, the world has received a first look after a trailer for the film has been shared.

"He studied how to manipulate people. He groomed her," said Wood's mother in the clip. "He's a predator." In the clip, the actress showed off injuries allegedly sustained at the hands of Manson and is seen pursuing legal action, although she mentioned that the statute of limitations expired.

There seemed to be an emphasis placed on the public viewing Manson not as the international rock icon but as Brian Warner, the man behind the makeup and outlandish performances. With each allegation and news report, Marilyn Manson has come forward on his own or via his legal representation to vehemently deny that he harm or assaulted anyone.

Watch the trailer to Phoenix Rising below.