EST Gee Drops "I Never Felt Nun" Ft. Future, Jack Harlow & More

EST Gee continues to solidify himself as a force to be reckoned with. Last week, the CMG rapper blessed listeners with his Future assisted track "Shoot It Myself."

On Friday (September 16), he delivered his highly anticipated full album I Never Felt Nun, with features from some of the biggest artists in the game, including Jack Harlow, Jeezy, MGK and Bryson Tiller. The Kentucky bred rapper took to Instagram to reveal the 21-song track list his new album, sharing, "I hope you been waiting for me, I hope you still loyal, I don’t care if you love me anymore."

Check out the tracklist and full album below.

1. “Have Mercy”

2. “Shoot It Myself ” Feat. Future

3. “Hell”

4. “Come Home”

5. “I Can’t Feel A Thing”

6. “Backstage Passes” Feat. Jack Harlow

7. “Both Arms”

8. “Bow And Say Grace”

9. “Blood”

10. “Is Heaven For A Gangsta”

11. “Love Is Blind”

12. “X”

13. “Get Em’ Geeski”

14. “Sabotage” Feat. Bryson Tiller

15. “Double Back”

16. “I Won’t Let Em’ Kill Me”

17. “Death Around The Corner” Feat. MGK

18. “Get It Going”

19. “Voice In My Head”

20. “Foreva”

21. “The Realest” Feat. Jeezy