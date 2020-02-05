Erykah Badu, The Healer herself, is a woman that has clearly lived many lives — many beautiful lives at that. Whether you believe in reincarnation or not, it's clear by the OG soul sista's Instagram post the other day that her lineage has been producing a long line of queens for decades now. Take a look below to see what we mean.

Playing off the "four generations challenge" that swept IG and TikTok not too long ago where women show their family lineage by walking in a line one-by-one, introducing each other youngest to oldest, Badu absolutely won alongside her daughter, mother and grandmother. Puma Curry, Erykah's 15-year-old doppelgänger, starts it all off. Badu comes in next, looking absolutely stunning at 48 years old, followed by her equally stunning 70-year-old mom, Kolleen Maria Gipson, and finally the "maternal matriarch" herself, 92-year-old Ms. Thelma Gipson, ends things off with a stunning finish. Each lady proves that, not only is Black absolutely beautiful, but it also doesn't crack in the least bit. That Baduizm is working wonders for these women!

Take a look below at Ms. Thelma again in another vid Erykah Badu posted shortly after. Beauty is truly eternal in some cases: