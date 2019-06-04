Erykah Badu & The Roots' James Poyser Cover "Tempted" By Squeeze

It's been quite some time since we've heard new music from Erykah Badu. For this year's Record Store Day, she linked up with James Poyser of The Roots for a cover of "Tempted" by Squeeze. Now, the song has finally been uploaded to streaming services, along with the instrumental version which includes contributions from Ali Jackson, Thundercat, and Derrick Hodge. The song originally served as the second single off of Squeeze's 1981 album, East Side Story and later gained more popularity through its inclusion in Burger King and Heineken commercials.

The song serves as Erykah Bady's first release since But You Cain't Use My Phone that she released in 2015. Hopefully, this is a sign that we could expect more music from her in the near future.

Quotable Lyrics

Tempted by the fruit of another

Tempted but the truth is discovered

What's been going on

Now that you have gone

