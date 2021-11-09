They've been in the throes of divorce for most of the year, but it looks as if Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels are on good terms. The pair have seemingly been at odds on social media for some time, even prior to announcing their split. There have been scathing accusations of infidelities and reports that Mena allegedly destroyed her estranged husband's personal items, and it all came at a time when the pair welcomed their second child into the world.

However, in recent weeks there have been more images and videos of Mena and Samuels seen enjoying each other's company. It looked as if some of those posts came from behind-the-scenes footage of the next Love & Hip Hop Family Reunion.

Earlier today (November 8), more from these two began circulating online as it shows Erica Mena celebrating her 34th birthday. Her loved ones were in tow as they kicked off Mena's big day on a boat, including Safaree who enjoyed dancing with his wife. Not only did she display a twerk or two, Mena also straddled and gyrated on her husband's neck.

Fans are happy to see that they're in a better place, yet still, the divorce reportedly remains. Check out Safaree and Erica below.