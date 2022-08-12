Another sex tape is floating around the internet and legal action has been threatened. It's unclear when this alleged leak first occurred, but today (August 12), Safaree Samuels came forward to confirm that a video that has apparently been making the rounds is of him. According to reports, the other person involved is his alleged girlfriend Kimbella—no, not Juelz Santana's wife—and Samuels took to Twitter to call out the person or persons responsible for bringing the heat to the internet.

"I am Taking full legal and criminal action," wrote the Love & Hip Hop star.



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

He continued, "The person who did that is going to pay. And I am not letting up either. Not letting this 1 slide. This is a cyber crime and I am pressing full charges!!"

His ex-wife and reality television co-star Erica Mena was quick to respond by throwing a bit of shade his way. "Can one of y'all ask this fool to pay these bills that's been pending for months on this parenting app before he starts fake 'suing' himself and his paid sex partner. SMH." After The Neighborhood Talk shared a screenshot of the exchange, Mena appeared in the comments to say that she would bet that her ex and the woman involved were "both in on it."

The pair were embroiled in what seemed to be a bitter divorce that dragged on for some time, but they have finally officially moved on. However, that has not stopped them from getting into online spats that steal the attention of social media.

