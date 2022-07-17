Since getting divorced from the mother of his children, Erica Mena, Safaree has been, seemingly, living his best life. The Jamaican-American artist has documented all the fun he's had on social media. Not only does he use his platforms to display his most precious moments, but he has also utilized them to go after women he's deemed attractive.

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

Rubi Rose is a 24-year-old rapper, songwriter, and model who has been categorized by many as a sex symbol. Yesterday (July 16), she shared a thirst trap photo with her three million followers.

In the carousel, which consisted of ten images, Rubi lay on the beach wearing nothing but a white tank top and a black thong. To give life to her pics, she sat in multiple different positions-- arching her back and swinging her legs in the air. Her caption read, "You thirsty?"-- which Safaree most definitely was.

The 41-year-old television personality wasted no time complimenting Rubi on her beauty. He wrote, "I think I have more pics of Rubi in my phone than Rubi does.. I know I'm not the only [one] either [crying emojis]." As of now, Rubi hasn't responded to his flirting.

This wouldn't be the first time industry men have made advances at her. Rapper, Kevin Gates, referred to her in his song "Super General," saying, "Rubi Rose, I can’t wait to have your feet facing my ceilin’/With my tongue deep in yo’ ass while I kiss all on yo’ kitty." In response to his lyrics, Rubi stated, "I'm not going to lie, in a song, it's cool."