Erica Mena has been taking no prisoners in her fight with Safaree and his new partner Kimbella Matos. Mena called Matos a "prostitute," and the argument has spiraled from there.

Now, Erica is escalating the beef even further. In recent Instagram stories, Mena showed screenshots of texts from Safaree in which he looks to be begging to get her back. "@Safaree you might wanna show your whore what you really be on behind her back," Mena wrote.

Erica posted another screenshot with more of her conversation with Safaree, and captioned it, "I could post more but I really don't want you to be any more insecure than you already are." Mena also leveled some serious accusations at Safaree, writing in another story, "Safaree while we here tell @djself what you was doing with his daughter at 15 a few years back?" The allegation has yet to be corroborated.

Kimbella Matos has not been quiet about the mud Mena has been slinging in her direction. Previously, Matos had posted screenshots between Safaree and Mena, attempting to paint Mena as an obsessive lover. "All you do is text his phone about me! Give it up!" Matos wrote. Matos had also uploaded a rant of her own, directed straight at Mena. "Keep my name out your mouth," she said in the video. "For someone who's consistently calling other women prostitutes, meanwhile, you have slept with the whole industry for free and dogged out and was recently selling your own p*ssy to a whole soccer player in New York City and you wanna discuss about prostitution?"

Hopefully the beef between the three can be resolved soon. Take a look at Mena's accusation of Safaree's relations with a minor below.

