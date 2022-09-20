Earlier today (September 20), Erica Banks was under fire after a video uploaded to her Close Friends Story on Instagram was screen recorded and shared with the world, revealing that the Texas-born rap diva won't allow friends to join her at the club if they're "not thick enough."

In the hours since the backlash began to pour in, the "Buss It" hitmaker has begun clarifying her comments and clapping back at those accusing her of switching up after finding fame and getting work done on her body earlier this year.

Erica Banks attends the 2022 BET Awards -- Amy Sussman/Getty Images

"But before you became a rapper with money and your body done, who [the f*ck] were you before?" one Twitter user wrote to Banks. "Better humble ya self love."

The 23-year-old took no time in firing back, quote tweeting the hater with "I was still Erica Banks, dumb bitch," minutes later. "A BBL doesn't solidify who I am and I can hang out with who I choose."

Her response has also been criticized, with fans calling out her "mean girl energy" in @theneighborhoodtalk's comment section. "The BBL didn't fix ya soul," one person wrote to the recording artist.





In another tweet shared later this morning, Banks doubled down on her comments in the initial video. "Lastly, I love my skinny/smaller women with a passion. Let's not get it misconstrued. However, when I go to the CLUB, I want thick bitches shaking ass everywhere! That's my vibe."

"There are even skinny women in my music videos, most hand-picked by me, so stop it," she concluded her response.

What are your thoughts on Erica Banks' latest posts? Sound off in the comments below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.