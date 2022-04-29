Erica Banks is ready for Hot Girl Summer. Earlier this week, 23-year-old dropped off a quick video recap of her recent trip to Los Angeles on Instagram, revealing that while she was on vacation, she went all out and got her bawdy-awdy-awdy done.

The clip starts with footage of Banks kicking back by the pool, cheersing her drink with a friend who's also smoking a little something. "I'm in LA so duh, I had a drink to pop it off," her voiceover begins, "wouldn't be me if I didn't."

Next, we see more picturesque views before the "Buss It" singer tells us that there was "a little art gallery" in the lobby of her hotel while showing off the colourful pictures. "The shower was giving Robin Thicke, just like me," she continued, filming the various shampoo and conditioner bottles in front of her.

"Yes, I got my body done," Banks confirms as the camera cuts to her in a clip of a tiny pink bikini. "Don't ask what I spent cuz it's four times your rent," she teased, laying down on a chair by the pool with a huge grin on her face and a bright green Balenciaga bag by her side.

"Oh my God, she gave in and got her body done," the Texas native said, raising her voice and seemingly making fun of anyone who throws shade at her over her decision to get work done.

So far, many of the comments appear to be praising Banks' body. "It looks natural, she didn't go overboard," one user wrote on @theshaderoom's page. "And she look goooodt," another added.





However, some couldn't help but point out that the "Slim Waist" star's video style is incredibly similar to what Megan Thee Stallion has been doing lately, prompting some to accuse her of copying Thee Hot Girl Coach.

What do you think of Erica Banks' new bawdy? Drop a comment below to let us know, and tap back in with HNHH later for more celebrity news updates.