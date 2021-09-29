There are few artists in the world who are as big as Eminem. After years of being one of the most visible celebrities on the planet, he seemingly fell back to incredibly private life in the suburbs of Michigan. So, it seemed like quite the shock when news hit that a man broke into the rapper's home with alleged plans to murder him.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Last year, Matthew David Hughes was arrested and charged with first-degree home invasion and malicious destruction of property after successfully breaking into Eminem's home in the gated Clinton Township community. Eminem reportedly told police that Hughes said that "he was there to kill him."

Fox News reports that Hughes has officially received his sentence in the case. Hughes has been hit with a sentence of five years of probation and time served. The judge handed down the sentence last week in Macomb County Circuit Court under plea agreements with the prosecutors on the case.

Hughes served 524 days in county jail before he was released.

Eminem did not appear in court for Hughes's sentencing but he was okay with the outcome.

During the summer, Hughes' first-degree home invasion, malicious destruction of property between $1,000 and $20,000 and assault of a jail employee charges were dropped after he pleaded no contest to a second-degree home invasion charge.

