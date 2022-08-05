Eminem Drops "Curtain Call 2" Ft. Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Rihanna, Beyoncé, Snoop Dogg, Juice WRLD & More

Get ready for an anticipated walk down memory lane now that Eminem has delivered Curtain Call 2. The collection of greatest hits arrives 17 years after the chart-topping first installment of Eminem favorites, Curtain Call: The Hits, and with a career as expansive as Slim Shady's, we can only imagine that this is a series that will roll on indefinitely.

We recently received the previously unreleased music video for the 50 Cent and Dr. Dre-assisted "Crack a Bottle," but we also find two of Em's collaborations with Rihanna—"Love the Way You Lie" and "The Monster"—as well as favorites including "Not Afraid," "Venom," and "Godzilla." Other artists featured are Joyner Lucas, Beyoncé, CeeLo Green, Snoop Dogg, Kehlani, Pink, Yelawolf, Lil Wayne, and more.

Stream Curtain Call 2 and share your thoughts.

Tracklist

Disc 1

Godzilla ft. Juice WRLD Lucky You ft. Joyner Lucas Lighters - Bad Meets Evil ft. Bruno Mars Gnat Cinerella Man Walk on Water ft. Beyoncé Rap God Love the Way You Lie ft Rihanna Women Back Down ft. Pink Higher Berzerk Not Afraid From the D 2 the LBC ft. Snoop Dogg Nowhere Fast ft. Kehlani Fall Phenomenal Fast Lane - Bad Meets Evil You're Never Over

Disc 2