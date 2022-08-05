mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Eminem Drops "Curtain Call 2" Ft. Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Rihanna, Beyoncé, Snoop Dogg, Juice WRLD & More

Erika Marie
August 05, 2022 00:10
This collection of Eminem favorites will make any fan nostalgic.


Get ready for an anticipated walk down memory lane now that Eminem has delivered Curtain Call 2. The collection of greatest hits arrives 17 years after the chart-topping first installment of Eminem favorites, Curtain Call: The Hits, and with a career as expansive as Slim Shady's, we can only imagine that this is a series that will roll on indefinitely. 

We recently received the previously unreleased music video for the 50 Cent and Dr. Dre-assisted "Crack a Bottle," but we also find two of Em's collaborations with Rihanna—"Love the Way You Lie" and "The Monster"—as well as favorites including "Not Afraid," "Venom," and "Godzilla." Other artists featured are Joyner Lucas, Beyoncé, CeeLo Green, Snoop Dogg, Kehlani, Pink, Yelawolf, Lil Wayne, and more. 

Stream Curtain Call 2 and share your thoughts.

Tracklist

Disc 1

  1. Godzilla ft. Juice WRLD
  2. Lucky You ft. Joyner Lucas
  3. Lighters - Bad Meets Evil ft. Bruno Mars
  4. Gnat
  5. Cinerella Man
  6. Walk on Water ft. Beyoncé
  7. Rap God
  8. Love the Way You Lie ft Rihanna
  9. Women Back Down ft. Pink
  10. Higher
  11. Berzerk
  12. Not Afraid
  13. From the D 2 the LBC ft. Snoop Dogg
  14. Nowhere Fast ft. Kehlani
  15. Fall
  16. Phenomenal
  17. Fast Lane - Bad Meets Evil
  18. You're Never Over

Disc 2

  1. 3 AM
  2. Space Bound
  3. Beautiful
  4. The Monster ft. Rihanna
  5. Venom
  6. Crack a Bottle ft. Dr. Dre, 50 Cent
  7. Is This Love ('09) ft. 50 Cent
  8. River ft. Ed Sheeran
  9. Survival
  10. Best Friend - Yelawolf ft. Eminem
  11. Darkness
  12. Kings Never Die ft. Gwen Stefani
  13. No Love ft. Lil Wayne
  14. Headlights ft. Nate russ
  15. The King and I ft. CeeLo Green
  16. Farewell
