Eminem, Dr. Dre & 50 Cent Share "Crack A Bottle" Music Video

Eminem has shared a previously unreleased music video for "Crack a Bottle."

Ahead of the release of his highly-anticipated second great hits collection, Eminem has unearthed a music video for his 2009 hit, "Crack a Bottle." The Relapse song features two of the Detroit rapper's frequent collaborators, 50 Cent and Dr. Dre.

"Unlocked from the Shady vault," Eminem captioned a clip from the video on Twitter, Monday, announcing the previously unreleased video.

"Crack a Bottle" remains one of the most successful singles of Eminem's storied career, having set a record at the time for first-week digital sales with 418,000 downloads. It also won the Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group in 2010.



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Eminem's aforementioned hits collection, Curtain Call 2, is expected to feature music from Relapse forward, including side-projects, guest appearances, film soundtrack songs, and more. In the time since, Eminem has released five full-length solo studio albums including Recovery (2010), The Marshall Mathers LP 2 (2013), Revival (2017), Kamikaze (2018), and Music to Be Murdered By (2020).

Curtain Call 2 is scheduled for release on August 5. Eminem's first hits collection, Curtain Call: The Hits, was released in 2005.

Check out Eminem's announcement below and the video for "Crack a Bottle" up above.