Eminem Disses Nick Cannon On Fat Joe & Dre's "Lord Above" With Mary J. Blige

Fat Joe called his collaboration with Eminem a "disrespectful" song, and now we know exactly why. On Friday, Fat Joe and Dre delivered their star-studded Family Ties project, an album that Joe deemed a "classic" before it even hit the streets. The Detroit emcee used the opportunity to take a verbal jab at his foe Nick Cannon who he beefed with years ago over Cannon's ex-wife Mariah Carey.

Em dropped a few bars about Cannon, but he made sure that they packed a punch. He basically called Nick p*ssy-whipped, said that Mariah neutered him, called the singer a "nut job," and stated that before he'd ever get beat up by Cannon he'd let Mariah "chop my balls off." The song in its entirety is praiseworthy, but leave it to Eminem to give it a controversial spin.

Quotable Lyrics

Word to the Terror Squad, Joe, this is all puns aside though

I know me and Mariah didn't end on a high note

But that other dude's whipped, that p*ssy got him neutered

Tried to tell him this chick's a nut job before he got his jewels clipped

Almost got my caboose kicked, fool, quit, you not gon' do sh*t

I let her chop my balls off, too 'fore I lost to you, Nick