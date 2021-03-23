Mexican drug kingpin El Chapo’s wife Emma Coronel Aispuro has declined a preliminary hearing and is allowing the prosecution against her to proceed. According to court records that were filed on Friday, Aispuro has signed away her right to a preliminary hearing, which is usually a process where the prosecution presents evidence to a judge to prove they have enough to warrant a trial. According to legal experts, it’s incredibly rare for a defendant to waive these rights, and is usually an admission that the prosecution’s evidence is extensive.

According to California attorney Daniel Horowitz, the defendant’s most probable reason for doing this is that a plea deal is close to finalization. "What is her motive in doing that? Nine out of 10 times, it's when there's a deal in the works," Horowitz said. "Generally, a defendant would want the grand jury to go forward, and at this point, the grand jury could indict her very quickly. This doesn't mean she's a snitch, but it does mean there's very likely a deal in the works."

Last month, El Chapo’s wife was arrested on counts of conspiracy to import one kilogram or more of heroin, five kilograms or more of cocaine, 1,000 kilograms or more of marijuana, and 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. We will likely know more soon if a plea deal has been finalized.



Alexandria Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images

