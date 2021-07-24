We're set to receive a new documentary about the controversial life and death of Rap legend Eazy-E, but first, it was time to make sure his gravesite was taken care of properly. The late N.W.A. rapper's daughter Ebie is spearheading the docuseries The Mysterious Death of Eazy-E, and as fans await the premiere next month, Eazy's loved ones recently gathered at his resting place to reportedly celebrate the rapper's headstone getting an updatehttps://www.hotnewhiphop.com/eazy-e-blessed-with-new-tombstone-on-his-55th-birthday-news.90203.html with the correct information.

DJ Speed was there with Eazy's loved ones, including several of the rapper's children, and there was a tense moment when Ebie said a few words about her father's gravestone getting an update. "It's been almost twenty-five years that this tombstone has had the wrong birth year on it," Ebie began.

"How that happened, I have no idea, makes no sense. I don't know how you couldn't have known your husband's birth year but okay." Ebie was told it was a simple mistake. "Our dad is Eazy-E. There's no such thing as a simple mistake," she replied. "It shouldn't have taken twenty-five years to change. This is a legend. This is our father. It should have been done as soon as we asked." She then mentioned that her sister fought for the change for many years and "had to do some things to make this happen."

DJ Speed shared a video of the awkward moment and he wasn't happy with what took place. "Here you guys go,you get to see EB act like her mother in front of Eric’s whole family including his mother," he wrote in the caption. "This is the type of energy they bring,I never wanted to post this but you guys need to see how childish & ignorant she acts,shout out @wrknwn0feelns @lileazy_e for keeping things going even with this interruptions."

Despite the minor uncomfortable moment, Eazy-E's loved ones were happy to see that the headstone issue is now a thing of the past. Watch DJ Speed's clip below.