Ebie
- Pop CultureA Look at Eazy-E's Children TodayEazy-E reportedly had 11 children before he passed away. Most have followed in his footsteps.By Josh Megson
- TVShaq, Eazy-E, & Martin Lawrence's Kids Work On A Ranch In New Reality Show"Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules" also stars the children of Pat Benatar, Billy Gunn, David Hasselhoff, Ray Parker Jr., and Billy Bob Thornton.By Erika Marie
- TVEazy-E Discusses KKK Having A Hit Out On Him In Last Interview Before His DeathHNHH has exclusive clips from "The Mysterious Death of Eazy-E" where the late rapper talks about his life being in danger while manager Jerry Heller's cousin addresses rumors that Heller stole from Eazy and N.W.A.By Erika Marie
- GramEazy-E's Daughter Ebie Called Out By DJ Speed For Tense Moment At Rapper's GravesiteThe late rapper's loved ones gathered to celebrate his updated headstone but DJ Speed didn't seem to appreciate Ebie's comments.By Erika Marie
- TV"The Mysterious Death Of Eazy-E" Docuseries Investigates Rap Icon's Untimely DeathEazy-E's daughter Ebie is an executive producer of the WEtv docuseries. Watch the trailer about the N.W.A. legend here.By Erika Marie