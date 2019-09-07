Eazy-E was born on September 7th, 1964. Today, he would have been 55 years old. Unfortunately, Eazy-E passed away in 1995 from complications due to contracting HIV. As reported by TMZ, the grandfather of gangsta rap's family just put in a new tombstone over his grave. The unveiling of the new tombstone took place on Saturday at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Whittier, CA. Eazy-E's kids, family, friends, and fans came out to celebrate the life of the rapper and admire the new beautiful tombstone. It also updated to his correct date of birth, with the right year, 1964, not 1963 as his tombstone had indicated since he was buried.

The updated tombstone is embedded with photos of Eazy-E from NWA times and a title that reads, "The Godfather of Gangsta Rap." "We loved him, but God loved him more" and "He Put Compton On The Map," are also etched into the vibrant stone. Eazy's kids stated that they wanted to update the stone for quite some time, and are pleased that their father now has one worthy of his legendary status. Eazy'E's legacy was widely ignored outside of hip-hop until Straight Outta Compton dropped in 2015, reigniting the love and recognition for his musical talents.