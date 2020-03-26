Hip hop is taking a moment today to remember the talents of later rap icon who was a dominant force in his heyday. It was 25 years ago today (March 26) that Eric "Eazy-E" Wright passed away due to complications from AIDS. The Compton rapper had only announced that he was living with the virus just weeks prior, and his death came as a shock to hip hop and beyond.

The N.W.A. icon was reportedly admitted to the hospital for a severe cough in February 1995 and was given his diagnosis. On March 16, he made a public statement. Four days later, he drafted a letter to his fans. On March 26, the 30-year-old rapper had passed away. Since that time there have been conspiracy theories about how Eazy-E contracted HIV/AIDS, but it's believed that he got it from a sexual partner.

Eazy-E's legacy has continued and today, the rapper's son, Lil Eazy-E, shared a touching video that included clips from his father's funeral. Lil Eazy-E wanted to make sure people celebrated the life and legacy of his dad. "25 YEARS," he wrote in the caption. "Man no matter how many years it still hurts but I’m goin to continue to Represent........RIP POPS I LOVE N MISS YOU EVERYDAY OF MY LIFE #Ripeazye #EazyE #compton #25 #Kingofcompton." Check out the tribute below.