E-40 just surprised fans with a special announcement today. The rapper unveiled the cover art for his upcoming project, Practice Makes Paper, which is scheduled to release later this month on July 26th. This would be E-40's 26th solo studio album to date, which further hints at his lengthy and well-kept career in the rap industry. The Vallejo-bred rapper will be doubling up on his latest musical effort, entitled Connected and Respected which was released last year and called on a collaboration with B-Legit. The aforementioned album was met with considerable success hence we can surely expect something fresh with this upcoming project.

Aside from this album, the latest news surrounding E-40 involves his charity efforts with rapper Chamillionaire. The artists were looking to invest a total of $25K in a startup company, specifically one from minority groups and/or women. Relatedly, we also reported on the beef between E-40 and Wack 100. Herein, Wack 100 shared his stance on his volatile relationship with the Bay Area rapper, by adding "I Don't F*ck With You." Blueface's manager is evidently at odds with the rapper and remains unapologetic about it.