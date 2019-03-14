practice makes paper
- MusicE-40 Supports The Next Generation Of Rappers: "Let's Get This Money"He remembers the struggle, so he wants to help new talent.ByErika Marie3.3K Views
- NewsChris Brown, Jeremih, & Rick Ross Join E-40 On "1 Question"Make it last foreverByKarlton Jahmal24.3K Views
- Original ContentE-40 Decodes The Riddle: On Mac Dre, “Practice Makes Paper"EXCLUSIVE: E-40 drops some OG knowledge in our brand new interview with the prolific, respected MC. ByDevin Ch11.4K Views
- NewsE-40 Calls On ScHoolboy Q, Quavo, Roddy Ricch, & A$AP Ferg For "Chase The Money"The single will be featured on the Bay Area legend's upcoming album, "Practice Makes Paper."ByErika Marie23.5K Views
- EntertainmentE-40 Unveils Cover Art & Release Date For New Project "Practice Makes Paper"E-40 just announced a new album. ByAida C.5.3K Views
- NewsE-40 Lets The Hydration Flow Freely On "Melt"Forty Water hasn't lost his touch. ByMitch Findlay6.5K Views