The UFC 244 "Baddest Motherfucker" main event between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal will be taking place as planned this Saturday, despite Diaz's comments last week about an alleged tainted test. UFC President Dana White has created a special edition "BMF" title for the winner of the fight - and that belt will be presented by none other than Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson inside the octagon.

Masvidal reached out to the fellow Miami legend on twitter several weeks ago, asking The People's Champ to put the BMF belt around his waist on November 2, and he quickly expressed an interest in doing so. During an Instagram Live video with White on Tuesday night, The Rock confirmed that he'll be crowning the BMF champ at Madison Square Garden this weekend.

"This addition to the company and the brand and to the sport, this BMF belt, I think it's brilliant," Johnson said. "It's so smart and it's just fun, man." "That place is gonna be rocking, it's gonna be electrifying," Johnson added. "I can't wait to get in there, man."

The Rock also noted that he'll be in attendance for the UFC 244 press conference on Friday to make a special announcement.

Masvidal (34-13) has won his last two fights, including a record-setting victory against Ben Askren in July. Diaz (21-11) recently returned to the octagon at UFC 241 to defeat Anthony Pettis, following a three-year hiatus.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images