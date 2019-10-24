The highly anticipated UFC bout between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal is apparently off.

Diaz took to social media on Thursday afternoon to explain that he's been informed he tested with "elevated levels" that may have been caused from taking illegal supplements. He vehemently denies taking any banned substances but clearly has no plans of traveling to New York City next weekend for the UFC 244 main event.

Steve Marcus/Getty Images

According to Diaz's statement, the UFC still wanted him to compete and "keep quiet," but he didn't want this news to come out afterward, which would have make it look like he was cheating or had something to hide.

His statement reads in part:

"I'm not gonna make it out to NYC for fight week next week because they say I tested with elevated levels that they say might be from some tainted supplements. I call false on that cause I only take Whole Food or natural food supplements. I don't even eat meat. So until UFC, USADA, or whoever is FUCKING with me fixes it, I won't be competing. I'm not gonna play their game and try and hide it or keep quiet, as they suggested. I'm not gonna have my name tainted as a cheater like these motherfuckers who keep quiet until after the fight just so they can get paid. fuckin cheaters."

Diaz and Masvidal were slated to square off for the "Baddest Motherfucker" title at Madison Square Garden in the main event of UFC 244 on November 2. The UFC has not announced any backup plans, but we'll keep you posted with any developments as the situation unfolds.