There won't be an official UFC championship on the line when Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz square up in the main event of UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden on November 2, but there will still be more than just bragging rights on the line.

UFC President Dana White explained to ESPN that he will create a special Baddest Mother F*cker title for the winner of Masvidal vs Diaz fight. That said, the BMF belt won't be defended after it's awarded to the victor.

“No. It’s a one-and-done,” White said when asked if there would be other BMF title challengers (H/t MMA Fighting). “Whoever wins, wins the belt and claims the title. ‘BMF.’”

Shortly after the bout was announced, Masvidal reached out to fellow Miami legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on twitter, saying that he wants The People's Champ to put the BMF belt around his waist on November 2.

On Monday, The Rock responded by saying he'll gladly do the honors, so long as he can clear his schedule for November 2.

"Doing all I can to make this fight. If I can and you win, I’ll put the belt around your waist at MSG - consider it done. Already shaping up to be one of the biggest and most electrifying fights in @ufc history. Can’t wait."

Masvidal (34-13) has won his last two fights, including a record-setting victory against Ben Askren in July. Diaz (21-11) recently returned to the octagon at UFC 241 to defeat Anthony Pettis, following a three-year hiatus.