Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of the most beloved people on planet Earth - but Nate Diaz doesn't give a damn about any of that as long as he's standing on the opposite side of the cage.

Following the "BMF" title bout at UFC 244, Diaz had some choice words for The Rock, who presented the belt to Jorge Masvidal immediately after his third-round TKO victory. "Fuck The Rock too, man," Diaz joked with reporters, adding, "That motherfucker over here playing me. See him over here smiling with Masvidal. Should have had Mike Tyson handing out a belt if anybody."

Despite the harsh words, The Rock explained to ESPN's Ariel Helwani on Monday that he has nothing but love for The Stockton Slugger.

“I wasn’t surprised at Nate’s comments because that’s the Nate that we all know and love,” Johnson said (H/T MMA News). “He is as advertised. Nate, he gets it. He knows that me and Jorge we’re boys, we’re from Miami. We have a lot of deep connections down there. A lot of the fighters we know, a lot of the coaches and trainers that we know, a lot of the gyms that we’ve been to down there. So there’s a connection, so no I was totally fine with it. He gets it.”

Nate Diaz has already announced that he's uninterested in a rematch against Masvidal, but his older brother, Nick, is plotting to get revenge in 2020. According to ESPN, Diaz's manager, Kevin Mubenga, says they're hoping to set up a fight against Masvidal in the spring at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

