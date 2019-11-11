Nick Diaz is reportedly interested in making a return to the UFC in 2020, which would be his first fight since January 31, 2015. Naturally, Nick is eyeing a fight against Jorge Masvidal, the man who defeated his younger brother, Nate Diaz, for the "Baddest Motherfucker" title at UFC 244.

According to ESPN, Diaz's manager, Kevin Mubenga, says the goal is to set up a fight against Masvidal in the spring at the home of the Dallas Cowboys, AT&T Stadium.

During a sit down interview with ESPN's Ariel Helwani, Diaz described how he took exception to Masvidal saying he was going to "baptize" Nate during their BMF bout. Speaking of the BMF title, Nick says that's really his belt anyway.

“All I see is fucking dollar signs right now,” Diaz said of Masvidal (via MMA News). “It’s not on me. You wanna talk about baptizing my younger brother, that’s on you. I never had nothing disrespectful to say, but you don’t talk about baptizing my younger brother. So you’re already in a fucked up position if you fight with me. You don’t fucking talk about baptizing someone’s younger brother. That’s my baby brother, you don’t talk like that to nobody. So who rides on who’s side?" “The BMF, the 170, that’s my belt,” Diaz said (H/T MMA Junkie). “But I’m not going to get in my brothers way of taking it. As far as I’m concerned that’s my belt. … This ain’t up to no UFC. We’ve seen that in the past already. I don’t need to do anything more than what I’ve already done here. I don’t know what to tell you people. All I know if I’ve got a whole lot of people who feel the same way.”

Nick's last fight in 2015 was a decision loss to Anderson Silva, although the outcome was later ruled a no-contest after Silva tested positive for banned substances. Diaz (26-9-0, 2 NC) had also failed a drug test for marijuana metabolites, which marked his third such failed drug test, and he was suspended for five years. That ban was ultimately reduced to 18 months.

Nick and Jorge were originally scheduled for UFC 235 in March, but nothing was ever finalized. Judging from the video posted on instagram by Masvidal's manager, Malki Kawa, it looks like Team Masvidal is more than ready for another go with the Nick Diaz Army.