The way the "Baddest Motherfucker" Title bout ended at UFC 244 last weekend had many fight fans clamoring for a rematch between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal - but it now seems like Diaz is done with Masvidal, and the fight game altogether.

The 34-year old Stockton native posted a series of photos from UFC 244 on his instagram account on Wednesday, which included a shot of him smoking accompanied by the following caption: "Fuck a rematch this shit was over before it started. I’m goin on out on tour. Peace out fight game."

Masvidal cut Diaz open in two different spots during the first three rounds, one above his right eyebrow and another just below the eye, which led doctors to call the fight before the start of the championship rounds. Diaz had been angling for a rematch immediately after the fight, but UFC President Dana White didn't appear willing to let them run it back right away. Now, it seems Diaz is content to just walk away from the sport.

Diaz (21-12 MMA, 15-10 UFC) spent three years away from the UFC before returning to the octagon at UFC 241, where he defeated Anthony Pettis, prior to his "BMF" clash with Masvidal. Will a potential Conor McGregor trilogy bout, and the massive payday that comes with it, be enough to get Diaz back in the cage? We'll have to wait and see.