As we know, Kevin Hart was involved in a serious car crash last weekend that forced him to undergo emergency back surgery. The procedure was successful but the Jumanji actor has been placed on bed rest in the hospital and will have to undergo months of physical rehab until he's back to his regular self. Kevin was set to be the very first guest on Kelly Clarkson's self-titled talk show but his good friend Dwayne Johnson stepped up (and cut his honeymoon short) to fill in his spot.

During his visit, Dwayne provided an update on Kevin and shared his nickname for his good friend. “Everything is good, I spoke with Kevin, I actually refer to him as my son,” Dwayne said. ” “I connected with him today.” He added: “And you know what? These things happen in life and thankfully he was strapped in nicely to his car seat. That’s real love.” Dwayne joked that he spoke to his "pediatrician" and Kevin's doing really well.



Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images

On a more serious note, he added: "I love the guy, he’s one of my best friends. And honestly, I mean, thank God, it could’ve been a lot worse. So, he’s a lucky man, and he knows it too. I wish him the best and a speedy recovery and I’m gonna see him soon.”