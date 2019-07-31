Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was recently honoured with the Generation Award at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards and during his acceptance speech he detailed his beginning days in the industry when people didn't know what to do with a "half black, half Samoan, six-foot-four, 275-pound pro wrestler."

The rest of the speech had the actor explain how he was made to feel like he had to change who he was but that led to him being miserable. "I made a choice that I wasn't going to conform to Hollywood, Hollywood was going to conform to me. When I was 15, I heard a quote and I'll never forget it: 'It's nice to be important but it's more important to be nice,'" he added.



All his hard work and determination to stay true to himself has paid off since Dwayne has become the highest-paid actor of 2019. The Rampage actor lands #15 on Forbes highest-paid celebrity list but everyone above him doesn't pull in their cash from their acting chops. Dwayne's placement is thanks to films and television series such as Jumanji, The Fast & the Furious, HBO's Ballers, NBC’s Titan Games and upcoming films such as Black Adam, The King and Red Notice.

"I work extremely hard but never anticipated (in my wildest dreams) I’d become the highest paid actor in Forbes’ history," Dwayne wrote on Instagram, thanking his followers. "I don’t have a Harvard MBA, but my business philosophy and acumen has been sharpened over time and thru failure."

Read the full post below an congrats to the man.