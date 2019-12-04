Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson married his long-time girlfriend Lauren Hashian in April of this year. The couple has been together since 2007 and share two children together. Dwayne and his ex-wife Dany Garcia share one daughter together and the Jumanji: The Next Level recently opened up to WSJ. Magazine about his marriage moves and why he took some time to get re-married.



Christopher Polk/Getty Images

“My divorce did a number on me,” Dwayne told the publication of his break with Dany. “I wasn’t fearful of getting married again, there was just some hesitancy. But Lauren was incredibly patient: ‘I love you, you love me, we have this amazing life together — no presh.'”

Dwayne explained how "within 30 seconds" of meeting Lauren while he was filming 2007's The Game Plan he was enamoured with her beauty. “At the time, I was going through my breakup with Dany and [Hashian] was just coming off a big breakup, too,” he added. “Ironically, when you’re not looking for something, the power of the universe kind of takes over.”

“I was so fortunate to have fallen in love once,” the 47-year-old aded. “To fall in love again? That’s a hard thing to do twice in the position I’m in. I’m one lucky son of a bitch.”