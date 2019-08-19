Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is officially a married man. On Sunday, The Rock married his longtime girlfriend, Lauren Hashian, on a beach in Hawaii.

The 47-year-old actor revealed the news on Instagram Monday morning, sharing the caption… “We do. August 18th, 2019.Hawaii.Pōmaikaʻi (blessed).”

Several of Johnson’s famous friends congratulated the newlyweds in the comment section already, including his “Jumanji” co-stars Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan, as well as Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Texans defensive end J.J. Watt.

“🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 Congrats man,” Hart posted. While Watt added, “Congratulations to you both!!! 🥂🍾🥂.”

For what its worth, this is the second marriage for Dwayne Johnson, who married Dany Garcia in 1997. They split in 2007 and share one 18-year old daughter, Simone. Meanwhile, Hashian and Johnson, who have been together ever since 2007, currently have two daughters together, Jasmine, 3, and Tiana, 1.

Congrats goes out to the happy couple!

In other news, The Rock just earned himself another top box office movie with the release of Hobbs & Shaw film. We also believe he needs to do one more WWE match, which we wrote about in a featured article that you can read right here.