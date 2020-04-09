After releasing their critically-acclaimed album Morning After in 2017, OVO Sound duo dvsn basically dropped off the face of the planet. The Canadian group, made up of singer Daniel Daley and producer Nineteen85, has been slowly returning to the fray and they're about to contribute to the major Toronto takeover we've witnessed this year.

So far this year, we've got albums from The Weeknd and PARTYNEXTDOOR in back-to-back weeks. The city's champion Drake is also working on a new body of work. Elsewhere on his successful label, dvsn are plotting their own album release, prepping A Muse In Her Feelings for a release later this morning. Alongside a trailer, the group has just revealed who will be guesting on the project.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Announcing that their upcoming album would be out on April 17, dvsn let the world in on who could be expected on A Muse In Her Feelings. Future, Snoh Aalegra, Popcaan, Buju Banton, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Jessie Reyez, Summer Walker, and others were all named as featured stars, allowing fans to imagine what some of these dream team-ups will sound like. dvsn x Summer Walker? Yes, please! dvsn x Snoh Aalegra? Yes, please!! dvsn x Buju Banton? This is just too much.

The new album arrives in just over one week. Are you looking forward to it?