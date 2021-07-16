Dusty Locane is denying any connection to the drive-by shooting that occurred after his performance at Jewell Nightclub in Manchester, New Hampshire, Thursday night. Initial reports claimed that the shooters, which left four injured, were targeting the Brooklyn rapper.

“It’s a case of mistaken identity,” Audible Treats, Locane’s publicists, told HipHopDX. “It was not Dusty Locane’s van. He did have a show in Manchester last night but he and his crew made it home safely without incident.”

The shooters reportedly fired at a van carrying 15 individuals on Interstate 293 around 2:00 AM. Patch reports that people within the van confirmed that they were with the rapper’s crew.

“Manchester police and New Hampshire State Police are currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the early morning hours of July 16,” the local police department posted on social media. “Detectives from both agencies are working jointly on this case due to initial information indicating that the incident occurred in Manchester and on Interstate 293.”

Police are also investigating a separate shooting that took place near the nightclub around the same time but are unsure if the two are related as of now. In that case, two suspects have been arrested.

